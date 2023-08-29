Pamela Anderson’s stalker, a French woman, hid under her bed, slept in her Baywatch bikini

IANS

Actress Pamela Anderson found fame in the 1990s when she played CJ Parker in the hit series Baywatch, but was shocked years later in 2001 to find that a French woman, known as Christine Roth, then 27, had broken into her house and climbed into her bed wearing her costume from the show. The stalker handed her a note which read, “I am not a lesbian, but I dream of you.” Anderson later said, “My mum was in hospital and my dad was coming into town so I was preparing a room for him when someone came upstairs and said, ‘Pamela, there is someone sleeping in your bed’.”