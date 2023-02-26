Pandya Store-actor Kanwar Dhillon visits the Golden Temple

Kanwar Dhillon, who is currently seen in the lead role of Shiva in Pandya Store, enjoys a massive fan following. He has also been a part of daily soaps like Hum Hai Na, Piya Rangrez and Internet Wala Love to name a few.
The actor recently visited the Golden Temple.
Going down the memory lane, Kanwar says, “Amritsar has been my second home since childhood. I spent my Diwali holidays with my family in Punjab when I was a kid. Also, I cherish the memories I have created while visiting the Golden Temple on every trip. But this time I visited it after a decade and it went on to be a different experience for me.”
He continues, “The beauty, the peace, and the divine nature of the temple mesmerise me. Visiting the Golden Temple at midnight with my cousins and eating the tasty prasad was just divine.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...