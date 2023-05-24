Pankaj Tripathi helps revamp his school in Gopalganj, Bihar

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who originally belongs to Gopalganj district in Bihar, recently got a government school renovated.

He said, "Our Gopalganj district administration made an app called the Gopalganj Gaurav app. A meeting was held where the administration said if anyone who is from the district but resides outside wants to undertake social service activities for their village or district, the administration will help them. I was present in the meeting and felt it was a good initiative. Two months after the meeting, the principal of the now secondary school where I had done my primary education called me and said they needed funds to construct a compound wall and gates to secure the schoolchildren."

Pankaj, along with his elder brother, planned and funded the project. "Later, when I visited the village, I went to the school and realised that the plaster in some parts of the school was falling off, and the lights and fans were not functioning properly. I thought this also needed to be done. So through the trust that was formed in the name of my mother and father, the Pandit Banaras Tiwari Foundation Trust, we took the initiative to revamp and upgrade the school infrastructure.”