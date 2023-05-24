Pankaj Tripathi helps revamp his school in Gopalganj, Bihar

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who originally belongs to Gopalganj district in Bihar, recently got a government school renovated.
He said, "Our Gopalganj district administration made an app called the Gopalganj Gaurav app. A meeting was held where the administration said if anyone who is from the district but resides outside wants to undertake social service activities for their village or district, the administration will help them. I was present in the meeting and felt it was a good initiative. Two months after the meeting, the principal of the now secondary school where I had done my primary education called me and said they needed funds to construct a compound wall and gates to secure the schoolchildren."
Pankaj, along with his elder brother, planned and funded the project. "Later, when I visited the village, I went to the school and realised that the plaster in some parts of the school was falling off, and the lights and fans were not functioning properly. I thought this also needed to be done. So through the trust that was formed in the name of my mother and father, the Pandit Banaras Tiwari Foundation Trust, we took the initiative to revamp and upgrade the school infrastructure.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia
The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...
'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district
Upadhyaya died in the Banjar area when the Mumbai number For...
7 die as vehicle carrying power project workers rolls down hill in J-K's Kishtwar
The accident occurs near Dangduru power project site in Dacc...