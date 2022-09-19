Pankaj Tripathi takes to the katghara’ in ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’

The famous ‘Kaaleen Bhaiyya’ from Mirzapur, aka Pankaj Tripathi has been summoned in the courtroom of comedy. The actor appeared in the latest episode of Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai. The quirky video released by the OTT gives a sneak peek of the episode where celebrity guest Pankaj Tripathi will be facing atrangi ilzaams.

In the hilarious video, Gopal Dutt accuses Tripathi: “Meri shaadi nahi ho pa rahi kyunki inhone Wasseypur mai itna violence felaya hai. Har single ladki ne ghar ke bahar takhti laga rakhi hai oh purush tu kal bhi maat aana.”

Meanwhile, about the show, Tripathi says, “It’s a brilliant idea. I have a special liking for concepts that are not mainstream, that’s why I found Case Toh Banta Hai impressive as soon as I heard about it. Ab jaiyye, dekhiye kaise hum in atrangiyo ko inke atranngi ilzaamo ke liye ghumate hain.”