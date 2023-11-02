Parekh family on mission to tickle funny bones in Khichdi 2

ANI

The Parekh family, known for their iconic humour, are back to tickle your funny bone. The makers of Khichdi 2 — Mission Paanthukistan on Wednesday unveiled the much-awaited trailer.

Taking to Instagram, production house Hatsoff Productions, treated fans with a trailer video.

Sharing the video, they wrote, “Khoob hanso aur hansao, iss Diwali Khichdi 2 ke sang manao. #Khichdi 2 .”

The trailer for Khichdi 2 features the Parekh family romancing in the Swiss Alps, fighting goons, being chased by villains in the desert. The director-choreographer Farah Khan is seen in a special role. There’s even a typical Hansa joke, with Himanshu explaining NRI as MRI. Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the movie seamlessly weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, Khichdi2 —Mission Paanthukistan takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family’s dynamics. The film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD).

Khichdi 2 — Mission Paanthukistan is all set to hit the theatres on November 17.

