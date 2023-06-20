PareshRawal and Adil Hussain-starrer 'The Storyteller' is set to open the London Indian Film Festival

Upcoming film, The Storyteller, based on the short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro by Satyajit Ray, has represented India at the Busan Film Festival, International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and the International Film Festival of India. It is now set to open the London Indian Film Festival on June 22 at BFI Southbank.
Director of the film, Ananth Mahadevan said, “The Storyteller, which has already been acclaimed at Busan, Palm Springs, IFFI and IFFK, has emerged as a befitting tribute to the master storyteller Satyajit Ray on his birth centenary. The film follows the tale of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia.”
London Indian Film Festival is set to be held from June 22 to June 29.
