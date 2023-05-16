Parineeti, Raghav Chadha express gratitude post engagement

ANI

Newly engaged couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, on Monday dropped a thank you note on their respective social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped a picture with a message, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined." It continued, "We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us." Raghav also shared the same note.