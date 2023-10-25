Paris Hilton says 'unacceptable' to target her child

American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton shared her heartache over ‘cruel and hateful’ people’s response to a photograph she posted on social media of her eight-month-old son, Phoenix Barron. The TV personality addressed the nasty comments on Instagram, saying it was ‘unacceptable’ for fans to ‘target’ her child.
On October 19, Hilton, 42, posted a series of photos of her son, whom she shares with her husband Carter Reum, on Instagram, to mark his first trip to New York City. A TikTok user pointed out the negative response the post received, prompting Hilton to reply that her ‘angel is perfectly healthy’ and ‘just has a large brain.’ On Instagram, Hilton wrote, “This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return.”
