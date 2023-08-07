Pariva Pranati loves cats

Pariva Pranati, who portrays Vandana Wagle in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya, is known for her deep affection for cats. With International Cat Day just around the corner, Pariva talks about her connection with these charming creatures.
She says, “I’ve had a deep love for animals since my childhood. I would rescue any creature in need, from squirrels to birds. My first encounter with rescuing a cat was in Film City, and since then, I’ve continued to rescue many others, ensuring they find loving homes through adoption. I have around six at home, and they are incredibly warm and welcoming. They have become a source of solace that immediately eases my worries the moment I step through the door.”
