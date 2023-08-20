Parvin Dabas talks about his character in 'Made in Heaven Season 2'

Actor Parvin Dabas was a part of the recently released series Made in Heaven Season 2. Dabas plays the role of Wasim and his performance has received love from the audience.

Says Parvin, “Playing Wasim was a special experience. The biggest reason why I said yes to this project was because I am a big admirer of both Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. My role was challenging on many levels. However, having a nice director helps, and that’s where I must credit Alankrita Shrivastava. I am glad that the audience has enjoyed watching me in this avatar. This was quite different, and I am glad I was able to live up to the expectations. I am grateful for all the love that I have been receiving for it. There is a lot more to come soon.”