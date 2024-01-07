Pasoori- fame Ali Sethi collaborates with Jonita Gandhi for Love Like That

ANI

Pasoori fame singer Ali Sethi has collaborated with What Jhumka-hitmaker Jonita Gandhi for a new track.

The duo is all set to come up with the song, titled Love Like That. Excited about the song, Ali in a statement said, “Jonita is a pioneer and is doing something bold, exciting and fresh. We live in the world of contemporary music and pop culture and we’re building those bridges that welcome and embrace multiple identities.”

Jonita also expressed her excitement. “I’ve always wanted to work with Ali Sethi! This collaboration is more than just a song; it’s a journey through cultures, history, and emotion. We’ve poured our hearts into this, and it feels fresh and unlike anything we’ve heard before,” she shared.

The song, and EP, are both produced by Latin Grammy-nominated Producer Juan Ariza whose musical flavours, nuances and soul align perfectly with that of Jonita.