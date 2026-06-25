The Ministry of External Affairs clarified this week, on the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, that a passport is primarily a travel document and does not by itself constitute proof of citizenship. The statement drew criticism from some quarters, most notably from writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

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Akhtar, 81, called the position absurd. On X, he asked: if the government is not fully satisfied that an applicant is a citizen, how is it issuing them a passport at all? It is a fair question on the surface, but the legal picture is more layered than that.

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What the debate does raise legitimately is a broader question: as of June 2026, India has no single document legally designated as definitive proof of citizenship. That gap is what Akhtar, and many others online, are pointing at.