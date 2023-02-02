'Pathaan' collects a historic Rs 634 crore gross worldwide in seven days

It has been seven days since Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan was released and the action entertainer has raked in Rs 634 crore gross worldwide (since January 25)!

Pathaan, on its seventh day, registered Rs 23 crore net in India (Hindi: Rs 22 crore, all dubbed versions: Rs 1 crore), taking the India gross figure to Rs 28 crore.

The overseas gross on day seven is at Rs. 15 crore. In seven days, Pathaan has recorded $29.27 million (Rs 238.5 crore) in the overseas territories alone, while net collection in India stands at Rs 330.25 (Hindi: Rs 318.50 crore, dubbed: Rs 11.75 crore). — IANS