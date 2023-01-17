'Pathaan' first Hindi film to be shot on the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan is the first Indian movie to be shot on the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia. Director Siddharth Anand says, “We have ensured that we take the action in Pathaan several notches above than what Indian audiences have seen in theatres. In fact, we have only shot action sequences that have never been attempted by any Indian film so far. Pathaan promises to deliver the best visual spectacle for people and we have shot a high-speed bike chase sequence on the stunning frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia.”
He adds, “Every equipment needed to shoot this high risk sequence had to be shipped from Moscow, which is almost about 2,000 kilometers away.” — TMS
