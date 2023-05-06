Pathaan heads to bangladesh

If you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan living in Bangladesh and wanting to see his movie on big screen, then there’s good news for you.
After breaking all box-office records in India, Pathaan is now all set to release in the neighbouring country on May 12.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 jawans killed in Rajouri operations; India slams Pakistan's talks offer
Terrorists trigger blast during search for Poonch attackers ...
Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser
Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office o...