Pathaan’s trailer to be screened on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai

The first big film of 2023 is Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback project, Pathaan. While the trailer has already amassed over 44 million views, now the latest news is that it will be showcased on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa! Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, said, “We are thrilled to announce that Dubai will be celebrating Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan as the trailer of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa! We are delighted that Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in UAE for the International League T20, will be there when the trailer plays out on one of the most significant architectural marvels of the world.” — TMS