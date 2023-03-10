Your music video Wafa Na Raas Aaye has got a lot of appreciation. How was the experience?

I was nervous while shooting due to a lot of things; the cold weather in Kashmir but, most importantly, the mixed emotions involving the song. But overall, the experience of working in it was great.

You’re doing a film titled Tarini. What is your role in it?

Yes, I am doing Tarini as an actor and co-producer. The story is really powerful, especially for women around the world. As of now, I am working on my core strength because the film demands me to be fit and sporty.

Was acting always on your mind?

I have been a kathak dancer for the last 17 years, and performed in more than 15 countries; and acting was surely on my mind.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

I am already doing multiple things besides acting. I am a kathak dancer, entrepreneur, environmentalist, TEDx speaker and writer of two books.

What are the essential requirements required to become an actor?

Mental and physical fitness. No one created history in a day, so I think patience is the key.

The industry has evolved after the pandemic. What is your take?

Things are now more on digital platforms, which is actually saving a lot of time and effort as far as travel is concerned.

What kind of work are you looking out for?

Well, it is just the start of my acting career and I respect every script that comes my way. But still I feel there is a bubbly little girl inside me, who wants to roll herself out in some soft characters.

How important do you think looks are for an actor?

It’s not only about good looks, but confidence and dedication towards your work.