Patralekhaa is all set to charm audiences in ‘Aar YaPaar’

Disney+ Hotstar has launched the trailer Aar Ya Paar, a gripping tale of an underdog trying to save his tribe and survive in the modern world. The action-drama series will release on OTT on December 30, 2022. It stars Aditya Rawal, Patralekhaa, Sumeet Vyas, Ashish Vidyarthi and others.

Patralekhaa has had her hands full in 2022 and she will be seen in four distinct characters in Aar Ya Paar. She shares, “2022 was indeed a fulfilling year. I have enjoyed playing four diverse characters. It was an enriching experience and I am really thrilled. Looking forward to 2023 with love, light and hope.”

Patralekhaa has been busy shooting for a couple of more projects. While Aar Ya Paar will be released by the end of this year, three other projects are slated for release early next year.