Gurmeet Choudhary and Aarushi Nishank star in Jubin Nautiyal's song 'Teri Galliyon Se'

Celebrating Independence Day, T-Series has announced a new song called Teri Galliyon Se, which is all about love and patriotism. With vocals by Meet Bros and Jubin Nautiyal, the track takes audiences through an intriguing narrative of a brave soldier and his backstory. Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Aarushi Nishank, the song, penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Meet Bros, depicts the pain and agony felt by the families and loved ones of brave soldiers, and yet a strong feeling of pride for all the sacrifices they make. Says Jubin Nautiyal, “I felt a great sense of pride lending my vocals to this track, which has a beautiful and hard-hitting story behind it.”

Gurmeet Choudhary adds, “Playing a soldier on screen is a huge responsibility because they are the actual heroes who make the greatest sacrifice for the country. It was an honour to be part of Teri Galliyon Se. Producer and kathak exponent Aarushi Nishank, who is acting in various feature films and web shows, says, “I had a great time filming this song with Gurmeet and the entire team. I personally understand the pain and sacrifice, as my sister serves in the Army.”