Patriotic fervour: Kangana Ranaut shines in the trailer of Tejas

IANS

The trailer of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas was unveiled on Sunday on Air Force Day. The two-minute-33 second trailer starts with aerial shots of Indian fighter jets in action from different angles with Kangana’s voice-over saying, “Bharat ko chedoge toh chodenge nahi.” The shots of the fighter aircrafts are reminiscent of Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick, which was released in 2022. The following shots show a thrilling dogfight before the audience is introduced to Kangana’s titular character of Tejas Gill. Tejas’s flight coach then wastes no time in establishing her character by telling how fearless and passionate a fighter pilot she was.

Soon the audience is presented with the conflict, as a spy, close to Kangana’s character, is captured and tortured by terrorists in Pakistan. Tejas requests her seniors to let her go and rescue the hostage. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

#Bharat #Kangana Ranaut