Patyatann, a Mauritian musical group, performs in Chandigarh

Patyatann, a Mauritian musical group, gave a scintillating performance at Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26 on Sunday. The show presented five versatile musicians, Sarasvati Mallac, Anthony Bouic, Kan Chan Kin, Cledy François and Stephan Paul.
The group, which was formed in 2012, came up with compositions in Sanskrit, French and Creole. Patyatann celebrates the Mauritian cultural diversity and promotes traditional instruments with an inventive world-fusion music.
Patyatann experiments with different traditional instruments that can be found in Mauritius, including the erhu, bobre, sanza, tabla, didgeridoo and ravanne. Their music is also characterised by its vocal harmonies or polyphonies, sung in different languages — Creole, French, English, Sanskrit and Bhojpuri.
The group Patyatann was invited by the French Institute in India and the Alliances Françaises of the Indian network, and is touring India and Nepal.
