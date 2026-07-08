Pause…reflect…sing: Asees Kaur on her spiritual journey, new album Nitnem and musical evolution

Starting with Gurbani at the age of three, singer Asees Kaur has come quite a long way. With hits Raataan Lambiyan, Akh Lad Jaave, Pani Di Gal to her credit, Asees is all set to return to her roots.

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She describes her latest spiritual album Nitnem as a project ‘deeply personal and rooted in devotion’. The album, which features a collection of traditional Sikh prayers along with a Simran track, reflects both her artistic expression and spiritual upbringing.

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Speaking about how the album came together, Asees shared that the idea was first discussed with Tips Music head Kumar Taurani. “I met Kumar ji and he had this idea of bringing together all the Banis that are part of our (Sikhs) daily practice,” she said, explaining that the album includes “one Simran and seven Banis,” collectively known as Nitnem, the daily prayers recited in Sikhism.

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She added that she was immediately drawn to the concept as it aligned with her roots. “Being a Sikh, I can relate to it deeply. It felt like a beautiful opportunity to give back to my community,” she said, noting that she composed the project and was given complete creative freedom.

For Asees, Gurbani has been an integral part of her life since childhood. She revealed that her first musical experience came at the age of three, singing Shabads at a gurdwara. “Gurbani has been the foundation of my entire journey,” she said, adding that it continues to guide her emotionally and spiritually. “It helps me find answers, stay calm and remain grounded.”

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The album includes key prayers such as Japji Sahib, Jaap Sahib, Tav Prasad Savaiye, Chaupai Sahib Anand Sahib along with Rehras Sahib and Kirtan Sohila. Asees explained that each Bani carries a unique meaning, from praise of the divine to reflections on eternal peace. However, she admitted that her personal favourite remained Simran, which she described as a deeply meditative practice. “When I do Simran, I’m not thinking of lyrics or meaning. It just becomes meditation — Sat Naam Waheguru repeating itself,” she said.

Asees also spoke warmly about her long-standing association with Tips Music and Kumar Taurani, crediting them for their supportive and collaborative approach. “There was never any pressure. They trusted my vision completely,” she said. She also recalled earlier independent work like Khalsa Sajjaya, which marked her early journey as a composer.

Reflecting on her hometown, Asees shared that she was born and brought up in Panipat and recently visited the place after 14 years for a college performance. “It felt like a homecoming,” she said. She also highlighted Chandigarh’s importance in her musical journey, especially in shaping her Punjabi and independent hits like Gal Karke and Pani Bi Gal.

On the evolving music industry, Asees noted that the internet has made it easier for new artistes to be discovered but emphasised that consistency and hard work remain essential. “Opportunities have increased, but every song still needs to prove itself,” said Asees, who has been part of reality shows like Awaz Punjab Di, Indian Idol and Indian Pro Music League (IPML).

Looking ahead, Asees revealed she has several film and non-film projects lined up, along with national and international tours and new independent Punjabi releases. She hinted at exploring new genres and expanding her YouTube-based independent work.

Sharing a glimpse into her daily routine, she described a simple, disciplined lifestyle centered around riyaaz, workouts, recording sessions, family time and quiet evenings. “Mine’s a very easygoing day, just music and balance,” she said.

Concluding the conversation, Asees expressed gratitude to her listeners for their continued support. “Nitnem is close to my heart. I hope people connect with it spiritually and emotionally,” she said, adding that she looks forward to sharing more music in the future.