Akshay Kumar mourns demise of his pet with an emotional post

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are parents to wonderful pet dogs and often show their love towards them. They have now shared the sad news of their pet dog, Cleopatra’s demise. Akshay took to social media on Tuesday (March 8) and shared a throwback picture of Twinkle and him with Cleo. Sharing the picture, Akshay penned an emotional note that read, “They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you.”

A day earlier, Twinkle and shared precious moments with Cleo on Instagram. — TMS