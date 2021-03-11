Payal Rohatgi, who was last seen in Lock Upp, is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Sangram Singh in July. She talks about her career and wedding preparations

What was your overall experience in Lock Upp?

It was very good. I have been meeting a lot of people who have seen me in the show and saying good things. I have always followed my heart and people could relate to that.

How will this show help your career?

The show was a start to many new things. After four years I was seen on screen, that too on OTT. Now I will be waiting for more adventurous stuff because for me the journey is very important.

You are finally getting married to Sangram after 12 years. Why did it take so long?

Maybe the time for it has come now. Due to Lock Upp, we were away from each other for three months and our love grew more. Sangram has seen me battling challenges and he stood by me like a rock.

How are wedding preparations going?

We were recently in Delhi to meet the designer to finalise our outfits. It will be a wedding with all the proper rituals and we are also discussing things with our parents; the venue, the guest list etc.

Every girl has a dream for the wedding, what’s yours?

My ultimate dream was to marry my dream man, which is Sangram Singh. Now I want us to lead a happy married life.

Your courtship period was long; what kept you both going?

We had our differences, arguments but one thing we always knew was that we were soulmates. We have never pretended on social media and always been real with each other, and that should be the case with any real relationship.

What do you like and dislike about Sangram?

I love the way Sangram is in his real life. He is a man with a very stable thought process. But I would like to change his lack of punctuality. He is always late and I am the one who does things by the clock. And I would like him to cook for me after our marriage!

You are known for your fearless attitude and have also paid a price for it, any comment?

I don’t think my nature will change, but maybe I will change the way I put across my fearless views and opinions. I have matured with time.

On the work front, what kind of role are you looking forward to now?

I miss acting in front of the camera. I am hoping to get a good performance-oriented role.

What do you do in your free time?

Yoga; I don’t like anyone to bother me at that time.