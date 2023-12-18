Peach pleasure

Mona

Moving the mood away from the empowering, electrifying Viva Magenta for 2023, Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2024 is the subtly sensual Peach Fuzz!

Kindness and compassion are portrayed through this velvety and gentle peach tone, and it will be the ‘all-embracing spirit that enriches the mind, body, and soul’.

Annual colour choice for collective global mood, as Peach Fuzz is set to take over, designers share their take on this colour.

A dress by designer Archana Jaju

The year 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of Pantone’s Color of the Year initiative, says Amritha Ram, creative director KH House of Khaddar, “This soft, pinkish-orange hue called Peach Fuzz is in complete contrast to last year’s Viva Magenta. It is a warm and cozy shade that resonates with compassion, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.” She also thinks of peach as being a significantly nostalgic colour.

Khushi Shah, creative director of Shanti Banaras, is in love with this bright, sunny hue. “It inspires recalibration and provides an opportunity for nurturing, conjuring up an air of calm, offering us a space to be, feel, heal and flourish.”

Gentle shade

Archana Jaju finds the allure of Peach Fuzz hard to resist. “The handloom textures of intricately woven sarees for festive occasions and contemporary handloom dresses for everyday elegance can definitely add warmth to your style in this gentle shade. You can also complement your ensemble with handcrafted accessories that celebrate the heritage of Indian craftsmanship throughout the year. Making Peach Fuzz your leitmotif can help you step into a year of sartorial grace.”

Myaara founder Namrata Lodha is all to embrace the warmth of Peach Fuzz; she says, “Infuse your wardrobe with peach-toned clothing, and accessorise with subtle scarves. Consider bringing this inviting hue into your living space through decor items. As a finishing touch, don a stylish peach-coloured hat to effortlessly embody this trendy and comforting shade throughout the seasons.”

Tip Talk