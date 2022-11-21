People do not want to watch anything fake, believes renowned actor Anupam Kher

Neha Saini

WITH three back-to-back commercial hits, Anupam Kher has emerged as the biggest star of 2022. The combined business of The Kashmir Files, Kartikeya II and recently released Uunchai has been phenomenal. With a career spanning 38 years and over 530 films, several national awards, Padma Shri and international accolades, Anupam Kher said he has a long way to go as an actor.

“I am hungry for better roles, I look for stories that challenge and excite the actor in me. My biggest competition is with own myself. Early on in my career, I did films to earn, to make a name for myself. Now, I take my sweet time,” Kher said. He was speaking at a special session hosted by FICCI FLO, Amritsar chapter.

Kher visited Golden Temple earlier in the day and shared how it was an extremely emotional experience. “I am often asked if my emotions ever get the better of me, as being an actor you are trained to control them. But visiting the Golden Temple brought tears to my eyes; it was such an intense experience. Similarly, while shooting for The Kashmir Files or Uunchai , I did not use glycerin for the emotional scenes. I believe as an actor, as an individual I connect with stories on a personal level,” he added. He also shared how while doing a scene in Uunchai, where he was mourning the death of his friend, he remembered the late Rishi Kapoor, who was dear friend of his.

Real & relatable

Kher said the current dull patch in Bollywood could be ended if more investment was done in real stories, “After spending two extremely difficult years in the pandemic, people have undergone tremendous change in their perception and emotional understanding. So, stories that are real, relatable, ones that make them laugh have found the audience and also success. No one wants to watch fake stories.”

Kher confessed that he was a people’s person, who loved telling stories and hearing them, “I am spontaneous, I like people and love to hear their stories. I have always been intrigued by places I visit, people I meet. I believe that the cheapest gift that we can give to others is happiness and I try to do that.”

Apart from acting, Kher is also known for his active social media presence; whether the now famous Dulari Rocks videos, which chronicle his everyday interaction with his mother, or sharing opinions on current affairs. “I still receive lot of patissa packets, as everyone knows that my mother likes them,” he joked. “Most of the times, she doesn’t even know I am shooting. We must value our parents…My mother has had a very strong presence in my life.”

Kher also expressed his desire to work in more Punjabi films. “After Yaara Naal Bahara, I never really got any offers. I am looking forward to working in a Punjabi film and currently producing a film titled Kucch Khatta Ho Jaye with Guru Randhawa. I think there is tremendous talent in the Punjabi film industry.”