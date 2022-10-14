Armaan Malik nominated for MTV Europe Music Awards 2022

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik recently had back-to-back career-defining projects, including Ed Sheeran’s 2Step and Memu Aagamu with Allu Arjun.

Now, his latest English single You has earned him his second MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA) nomination for Best India Act. His first international single, Control, won him the MTV EMA in 2020. MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 ceremony celebrating global artistes will be held on November 13 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Meanwhile, hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari has been nominated for the fifth time for the Best Indian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022, which is scheduled to be held on November 13. —TMS& IANS