Aniruddh Dave says that the audience wants realistic content now, and violence and brutality are a part of that. He adds that if something needs to be shown in a realistic way, then all details must be depicted.
“People want realistic content, so it’s not wrong to show violence because this is what happens in real life as well. So, it depends on the audience what they want to watch. I believe when you see a negative character or have lived through a negative phase, this will definitely affect you,” he says.
