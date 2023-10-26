People want realistic content: Mehul Vyas

What are the prominent shows you have done till now?

Prithviraj Chauhan, Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari.

After how long you are returning to TV?

After about six years I’m making my TV comeback, with new experiences and fresh perspectives to share. Kavach was my last show where I played a grey role. In the new show, I am playing a grey character for the second time in my career.

What is your character’s name?

I’m playing the character of Moksh. It will spice up the story. It is a good role and will contribute to my career. I have recently entered the show and the feedback is amazing.

If not an actor what you would have been and why?

Acting will always be my first love. But lately, I have also started to develop a keen interest in stock markets and trading.

Your look has changed considerably. Comment?

I work out religiously. I follow a disciplined life and I am consistent with my workouts. I lead a healthy life as I feel it is important to love yourself, back yourself, and improve every day is the key.

What changes have you found in the industry over the years?

Honestly, I don’t see any changes as such. When I went back on the sets, I felt at home. But yes, the industry has evolved considerably with the advent of technology. Audiences want realistic content and TV is providing far more realistic content.

What is your dream role and why?

My dream role is SRK’s character from the movie DDLJ. It is an author-backed role. The character had all the shades that an actor could dream of. As an actor, one would get to do romance and action both.

What do you think about the content on TV?

Yes, I enjoy playing different roles on TV as you get to live different characters for a longer time. It’s fun. Television is like dal-chawal. It will always exist despite of OTT and films. Its content has evolved. Drama sells on TV. It adds spice to the daily lives of people through daily soaps.