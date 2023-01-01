Perfect pitch: Flatheads founder Ganesh Balakrishnan shares his story on Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India 2 will welcome the known brand - Flatheads, from Bangalore on the show. The brand makes everyday casual footwear made of banana fiber, linen, and bamboo fiber for the urban lifestyle. Founded by Ganesh Balakrishnan, Flatheads’ pitch got Shark Vineeta all excited along with Aman Gupta who is a sneaker lover and studying the industry for a very long time.

From running in losses to not making any money to shutting down his dream business, the founder revealed it all. Will Ganesh save his business or land up giving it all? Find out exclusively on Shark Tank India 2, which premieres on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.