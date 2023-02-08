It's the week of love. On Propose Day, we look at how these celebs expressed their feelings

Sheetal

Valentine’s week kick-started with Rose Day on Monday and as the week progresses, social media feeds will be inundated with lovers’ posts and romantic gestures. As we celebrate Propose Day today, here’s knowing how these celebs expressed their love.

Love knows no bounds Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were on a vacation together in Puerto Rico when the unique proposal came about. The couple went overboard and sealed the union by drinking each other’s blood! They got engaged last year on January 13. The rapper also gave a unique ring. winning hearts Musician Travis Barker’s beachside proposal to Kourtney Kardashian won many hearts on the internet. While Travis was against recording the proposal, it was on Kris Jenner’s persistence that he gave in, but on the condition that no camera should be spotted by him or Kourtney.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Birthday special

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently got married. Ali hadn’t gone overboard with his proposal to Richa, but yet made it a special moment for it was on her birthday. The couple was celebrating Richa’s birthday in Maldives in 2019. Ali had planned a dinner on a small, secluded island. While the actress thought it was simple birthday dinner, she never thought Ali would ask her hand in marriage. Ali did not bend on his knee or present a fancy ring to her, but Richa revealed how he took a ten-minute nap on the sand - ‘that’s how stressed he was about the proposal’.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have given couple goals to many, and also shown that age is just a number. Nick had proposed on July 19, just a day after Priyanka’s birthday in 2018, just to keep the two special days separate. Nick popped the question at midnight with a Tiffany & Co engagement ring.

Ali and Richa

Evening in Paris

Saif Ali Khan had proposed to Kareena Kapoor in Paris, not once but twice. His late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had proposed to his mother Sharmila Tagore in the same city, while she was shooting for An Evening in Paris. Saif proposed to Kareena in a bar and later at the Notre Dame Church. Around the same time in 2008, Saif also got Kareena’s name tattooed on his forearm. Apparently, Kunal Kemmu also asked Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan for marriage in Paris, which wasn’t in their Europe trip plan! But Kemmu added it intentionally just to make a proposal to Soha in the most romantic city in the world.

Kourtney and Travis

Surprise, surprise

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s proposal moment was captured and posted by Alia’s mother Soni Razdan online, although later she deleted it. Ranbir swept Alia off her feet with his proposal in Maasai Mara, Kenya. Alia also talked about it on the show Koffee With Karan. She said, “In terms of his (Ranbir) planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it… He didn’t tell anyone.”

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly

Being a very private couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina haven’t revealed it themselves, but the buzz is that he had packed the special message with a ring in dark chocolate brownies ordered from Katrina’s favourite baker. He gave it to her like it was a regular box. And Kat, although stumped, said yes!