 In Chandigarh, renowned Chef Vikas Khanna says gender lines should be erased from the kitchen too : The Tribune India

In Chandigarh, renowned Chef Vikas Khanna says gender lines should be erased from the kitchen too

In Chandigarh, renowned Chef Vikas Khanna says gender lines should be erased from the kitchen too

Mona

Globetrotting Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna has kept his bond with Chandigarh alive. Decades in New York, he still makes it a point to visit City Beautiful a few times a year. Here on Sunday, he is as effervescent as ever, keeping his cool while being literally mobbed! In the melee of selfies, and handshakes, he indulged in a friendly banter while pushing his agenda further – to ameliorate gender situation and make the world a better place!

Education for girls is the theme behind Barefoot Empress and it’s a very significant cause. Our educated girls would make effective world leaders tomorrow and head various other disciplines.

Merrily enjoying the conversation as Khanna is asked to dole out some tips for women in the kitchen and he is quick to revert, “Why just women? Men should know how to cook well too. It’s about time that we erase gender lines. Cooking is amazing, and everyone should know it.”

Behind the lens

The latest feather in his rather decorated cap is the title of ‘documentary-maker’, as he brings a story that bats for girls’ education. Barefoot Empress charts the journey of 96-year-old Karthyayani Amma in a Kerala village, who joined class one at her age to end up as a star student! Directed by Vikas Khanna, the documentary has been produced by Oscar-nominated Doug Roland. “Karthyayani Amma is an inspiration for women across the world. It’s a project that has been rather demanding. I have followed Amma for four years for this 15-minute documentary,” shares Chef Khanna.

The next reality show in the offing, MasterChef India, for which he joins hands with Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Garima Arora, gives him a chance to explore diverse cuisines of the country, which he is so much in love with.

While he remains one of the most renowned chefs globally, Khanna is also restaurateur, cookbook-writer, filmmaker and humanitarian.

Khanna’s been rubbing shoulders with who’s who of the world, so what gives him the energy to do it all? “I am very grateful for the opportunity I have got. Living in America, it’s my duty to tell Indian stories of strength. I must spread the greatness of Indian culture far and wide.” And, what keeps him going, doing so much simultaneously? “I think it’s the passion to take my country’s great tradition ahead that keeps me working relentlessly.”

Also he knows that he holds a privilege like no other. “For someone from my background to reach a place where you are called for White House dinners, restaurant projects are written for you, a PhD is bestowed upon you, I am honoured and want to make most of this opportunity,” says Khanna, adding, “at the same time I do not scatter my energy. I take up something only when I have my whole heart into it.”

Close bond

Khanna lost his sister Radha recently. He shared a very close bond with her and the tragedy has left him broken. “They lie when they say time heals, you just learn to live with a broken and shattered heart,” he says. However, mention the apple of his eye, Plum Khanna, and he smiles heartily, as the pooch is the king of Khanna household. “He has filled our life with happiness.”

Amongst the many roles that Khanna plays with finesse, he stays a devoted son. His mother Bindu Khanna accompanies her son to Chandigarh, as she always does, taking pride in his achievements.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

4
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

5
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

6
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Hills cut illegally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season