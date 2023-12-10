Perfect recipe

The flavourful race to win the coveted title of MasterChef India has finally reached its zenith with a spectacular grand finale. After eight weeks of tantalising viewers’ taste buds and facing a series of delectable challenges, the 24-year-old Mohammed Aashiq from Mangalore emerged as the ultimate MasterChef of this season.
Aashiq, who bore the brunt of disqualification last season, fulfilled his MasterChef India dream proving the power of passion and perseverance.
Before gracing the MasterChef India kitchen, Aashiq ran his own juice shop, where he showcased his love for the art of cooking by crafting unique recipes that delighted his patrons. Despite facing disqualification in the previous season, he returned with determination, using the setback as fuel to prove his culinary mettle. His story reflects the true essence of MasterChef India — the relentless pursuit of one’s dreams.
About his remarkable journey, Mohammed Aashiq expressed, “I am immensely grateful for the whirlwind journey I’ve had on MasterChef India. This experience has completely reshaped my life, and winning this esteemed title feels surreal. This victory isn’t just mine; it’s for every dreamer who defies the odds to chase their aspirations. I owe immense gratitude to the judges — Chef Vikas, Ranveer, and Pooja — fellow contestants, the audience, and all the renowned chefs.
In addition to Mohammed Aashiq’s triumphant victory, Nambie Jessica Marak, secured the position of first runner-up, whereas Rukhsaar Sayeed claimed the title of second runner-up.
