Perfect recipe: MasterChef Kitchen is like home, says Chef Kunal Kapur

In the latest episode of MasterChef India, Chef Kunal Kapur arrived as a guest on the judges’ panel. The world-renowned chef has also received the Epicurean Guild Award for Best Food Entertainer in 2017. He joined the judges, Chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna and introduced The Taste of India challenge to commemorate 75 years of India. He prepared a special pantry for all the home cooks, introducing them to the ingredients by dividing it just the way India is divided into different zones.
Santa Sarmah presented Khaja Thali, the breakfast dish of Assam and a meal that women are given after their pregnancy, so that they regain their strength. Kunal later exclaimed, “If I see this thali in a restaurant, it will be my first choice.”
Talking about his experience coming back to MasterChef, Kunal said, “The MasterChef Kitchen is like home to me, and I have an amazing relationship with the judges, Chef Ranveer and Chef Vikas, while meeting Chef Garima after a long time was a wonderful experience.”
