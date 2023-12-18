Personal note(s): Dua Lipa’s new album is based on diary written in ‘heat of the moment’

IANS

Singer Dua Lipa has revealed her upcoming album is based on her own diary extracts, making it her most personal music to date. Lipa has spent two years working on her third studio album.

Dua says she needed the time to gain ‘perspective’ on her writing about ‘incidents’ that she had written down in the heat of the moment. She said: “Most of the album was intimately in diary form, so I write about things when they happened. I think how you feel about something 24 hours after an incident has happened and then when you look back at it two weeks, a month, later your perspective completely changes.”

“So I think it’s important to always take a bit of a breather from something and then look back on it, and then be, like, ‘All right, I’m ready’.”

Admitting the writing process had been “quite long”, with as many as 97 songs to pick from, she added: “When I write albums, I have to kind of get through a bunch of ideas to get to the ones I feel are special. I feel like now I know where I’m heading towards.”

The New Rules singer went on to say she was enjoying a fresh start with a “whole new era and a new sound.”

Her first single from the album, Houdini, is about catching an admirer’s eye in a club and leaving without saying goodbye.