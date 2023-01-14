Pet pleasure

Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons since its premiere. Making their way into the audience’s hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti aka our very own #RishMi have become household names. The show’s cast has been shooting back-to-back scenes, and with that, the sets’ vibe can get a little stressful for everyone. But fortunately, there is someone new in Aishwarya Khare’s life, who is making her life less stressful and more joyful. This new member is none other than her pet dog Barfi.

Aishwarya mentioned, “I’ve always been fond of dogs, and also have one in my Bhopal house, whose name is Noddy. But since I have been away from home, I never really got to spend time with him. But I have noticed how happy Noddy makes my parents, so I thought of getting this bundle of joy for myself too. I am so excited to become a dog parent for the first time and, honestly, it is a very big responsibility. Initially, I got very scared, but then, we just decided to go for it. Barfi indeed is a baby who makes us feel like parents of a new-born. We are already so attached to him and he has turned our world upside down.”