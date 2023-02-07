Madalsa Sharma talks about her family's collective love for dogs

Recently, Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma, who plays the role of Kavya Shah in the show, talked about her love for dogs and how her in-laws have the same love. She was lucky to have Mithun Chakraborty as her father-in- law, as he is very fond of dogs.

She shares “He is extremely fond of dogs and so is my mother-in-law. At one point, we had 65 dogs all together! From Ooty to Coimbatore, where ever my in-laws have lived, dogs have been a part of their life. Luckily, I have been a dog-lover all my life. So when I came into a family where dogs are being loved so much, for me it was a cherry on the top. Right now we have 16 dogs of different breeds in Mumbai. The dogs have their own place in different rooms. Then there is staff that takes care of them. Because when you are taking care of a dog, you are taking care of a child! It’s a huge responsibility when you have many dogs.”