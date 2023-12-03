Pfeiffer shows off black eye after pickleball mishap

Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer has poked fun at her minor pickleball injury. The Golden Globe-winning actress recently posted a series of photos on Instagram revealing that she got a black eye while playing the trendy sport.
She included a close-up shot of her bruised eye as well as a photo holding an ice pack on her face immediately after the accident on her social media handle.
“Warning. Pickleball-Stay out of the kitchen!! Thank you, Less”, she captioned the photos. Pfeiffer later added that it’s “nothing serious. Thank God!” Fans of the actress still flocked to the comments section to send her well wishes, including some messages from her famous friends.
