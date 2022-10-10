Photo exhibition on Dadumajra highlights the ugly side of City Beautiful

Piles of garbage dumped atop each other posing a grave risk for communities living on the margins and animals who thrive on the unsegregated waste, these are some of the compelling images from a photo exhibition on the Dadumajra dumping ground, which was inaugurated on Friday. The exhibition is organised by Warrior Moms, a mothers’ network for clean air at Punjab Kala Bhawan. It consists of several photos clicked by renowned photographer Ritesh Taksande, showing the plight of communities living around the Dadumajra dumping ground.
The exhibition will also have a Know Your Rights campaign, which will help residents take up issues related to waste and pollution with the right authorities to ensure timely action.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada
Jaishankar at a joint press conference with Australian Forei...
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82
Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise
UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday
Yogi Adityanath says the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks ...
President, PM, other leaders pay homage to 'grassroots politician' Mulayam Yadav
Ordinary background, extraordinary achievements, says Presid...
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag
Identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras being asc...