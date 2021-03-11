Pia Bajpiee goes sattvic

Pia Bajpiee recently opened up on healthy food habits. She tried an ‘11 day no grains diet and it went really well.

When asked for fitness advice, Pia said, “Everyone has a different body and structure and metabolism and hence a particular diet may not work for all. You have to find one that suits you and work on that. I have personally started a detoxing sattvic diet that consists of all fresh and organic food. This cleanses the body from within and makes you feel light and happy. Switching to fruits and vegetables instead of carbs has an advantage that you can eat whenever you feel hungry.”