Big B performs aarti at Rishikesh ghat

Amitabh Bachchan recently visited Rishikesh in Uttarakhand where he was seen performing the auspicious aarti at the ghat with Swami Chidananda Saraswati. Big B was seen wearing a light blue ethnic outfit for the occasion. Post the aarti, the mega-star was seen seated on the stairs of the ghat, as they spoke to the people. He later took to his blog and shared a picture of himself near the Ganga.

Big B wrote, “The Ganga provokes divinity… Embraces the soul in a way no other can… And emotes in a manner unknown to mankind… We see, we hear we know but we do not…” Meanwhile, on the professional front, Big B will be seen next in the movie Goodbye with actress Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures along with Reliance Entertainment. It also stars Neena Gupta, Abhishekh Khan, Pavail Gulati and Sahil Mehta.