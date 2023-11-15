Pippa makers issue apology after AR Rahman's Karar Oi Louho Kopat rendition faces backlash

ANI

The makers of the recently released biographical war film Pippa on Monday issued an apology after facing backlash for AR Rahman’s Karar Oi Louho Kopat rendition.

Rahman recently made a rendition of Bengali poet Nazrul Islam’s patriotic song Karar Oi Louho Kopat for the war drama, which started a controversy. On Monday, production house Roy Kapur Films took to Instagram and issued an apology regarding the controversy of AR Rahman’s rendition of Nazrul Islam’s patriotic song. The statement reads, “In light of the current discourse surrounding the song Karar Oi Louho Kopat the producers, director, and music composer of the film Pippa wish to clarify that our rendition of the song is a sincere artistic interpretation, embarked upon only after securing the necessary adaptation rights from the estate of the Late Kazi Nazrul Islam.”

#AR Rahman