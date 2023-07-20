Platter full of happiness

Warner Bros Discovery and the United Nations in India are teaming up to bring viewers a second season of the culinary show, Roots of My Platter, featuring celebrity chef Shipra Khanna, winner of MasterChef India Season 2. Building upon the success of its first season, this season focuses on the concept of optimal nutrition and the importance of timing in our meals.

The show highlights the importance of incorporating millets, designated as the superfood of 2023, into our daily meals.

Hosted by Shruti Seth, the four-part series delves into enlightening conversations about holistic nutrition, emphasising the significance of establishing a consistent daily cycle of eating.

Shipra says, “As the featured chef on Roots of My Platter Season 2, I will be sharing a range of recipes in a format covering the four meals of a day. With a selection of millet-based dishes, I will bring a fusion-based approach to the platter, reconnecting our daily meals to the roots of our traditional cuisine.”

Shruti says, “It is an honour to be a part of Roots of My Platter once again and collaborate with Warner Bros Discovery. This season is extraordinary as we partner with the United Nations in India to spotlight the power of millets. The show aims to enlighten viewers about the significance of mindful eating and the right time to consume food. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with the talented Shipra Khanna and take our audience on an unforgettable culinary adventure.”