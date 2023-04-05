Mridul Kumar says while gymming keeps our body toned, sports keep us healthy & fit

Actor Mridul Kumar, who plays cricket, says that it’s important to choose a sport and then play it regularly. The actor says that not only does this help you stay fit, but healthy as well.

“Cricket has always been my favourite sport. During my school and college days, I used to play at the district level. I was an all-rounder out swing bowler. In today’s world, kids, especially who are more into watching television and playing video games, are getting obese. So, I think it is important for kids to play. Gymming makes your body toned but sports help you to keep fit. Our energy and stamina also increase. I think everyone should at least play one sport no matter what it is,” he says.