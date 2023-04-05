Mridul Kumar says while gymming keeps our body toned, sports keep us healthy & fit

Actor Mridul Kumar, who plays cricket, says that it’s important to choose a sport and then play it regularly. The actor says that not only does this help you stay fit, but healthy as well.
“Cricket has always been my favourite sport. During my school and college days, I used to play at the district level. I was an all-rounder out swing bowler. In today’s world, kids, especially who are more into watching television and playing video games, are getting obese. So, I think it is important for kids to play. Gymming makes your body toned but sports help you to keep fit. Our energy and stamina also increase. I think everyone should at least play one sport no matter what it is,” he says.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...