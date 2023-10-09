Playing a Punjabi

Zee TV’s upcoming fiction show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di is a high-octane drama. Based in Kapurthala, Punjab, the show follows the journey of Heer Grewal, a beautiful young woman born into a Jatt landlord family. Her biggest priority is the well-being of her family. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family.

The show stars Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta in the lead roles. Popular actress Monika Khanna will be seen playing the pivotal role of Tejinder Kaur.

She says, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of Ikk Kudi Punjab Di. I believe this a great opportunity for me as an actor to challenge myself with Teji’s character because it is very different from what I have played in the past. So, I am excited about it. In fact, this is my first Punjabi show; although I am one in real life, I never got to play a Punjabi on screen. I hope I do justice to the delivery of my dialogues in my native language and live up to expectations. There are many layers to my character, and I am sure the viewers will enjoy the drama.”

