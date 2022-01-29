Guneet Sharma on his character Amrik in Tere Dil Vich Rehn De

Guneet Sharma, who is currently playing the character of Amrik in Zee Punjabi daily drama series Tere Dil Vich Rehn De, is happy these days, courtesy the response which he and the cast is getting from the audience.

Guneet’s character Amrik is a Punjabi guy, who is Preet’s love interest.

Talking about how much he can relate to the reel character, Guneet says, “No, I can’t relate to Amrik in any way because in real life I am a very jolly and mischievous person by nature. When I read the script for the first time, I literally thought how can someone be so simple or serious and how can someone behave like a puppet every time. Every person thinks for their family or their parents but Amrik is a person who hurts his love interest (Preet) because he is forced by his mother.”

He adds, “I know that my partner would be my mother’s choice for sure, but my mother won’t do what Amrik’s mother does. I will always stand for my love in front of my parents. But Amrik listens to his parents for every small thing. He left his fiancé whom he truly loved, just because he couldn’t take a stand for her in front of his mother. Amrik is a spineless person I would say. We all should respect our parents and their thoughts but at the same time, we all should respect our dear partners as well.”