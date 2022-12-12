Simron Upadhyay plays a social media freak

Simron Upadhyay, who is a part of Rabb Se Hai Dua, says that her character has many layers. While she doesn’t entirely relate to her character, but the actress definitely loves being Noor on screen.
She is happy to be the comic relief in the show and adds, “I don’t relate to her at all. I am neither a social media freak, nor am I the way she is in the show. It’s fun playing her because it’s something fresh and different. Every character that I have done so far was relatable in some ways.”About her character, Simron informs, “Noor is Haider’s (Karanvir Sharma) step sister. Noor is totally a social media freak who loves making reels. She is disinterested in her family dramas and is obsessed with her content. Even if a full-blown meltdown is going on in her family, she is okay to record and post it to gain some extra followers and likes.”
