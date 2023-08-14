Playing Evil Queen: Gal Gadot recalls her Snow White audition

Gal Gadot recalled her audition for the live action remake of the 1937 animated classic Snow White, where she is scheduled to play the Evil Queen. Gadot said it was an exciting moment for her.
“It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while. They needed to make sure I could sing because this is a musical,” Gadot said in a video.
Gadot then spent weeks preparing for the audition. She said: “So, for a month, I was working on the song, and then I auditioned. And we filmed the song, and I got the part, and it was very exciting.” The actress who recently got off doing her spy-thriller-action film Heart of Stone with Alia Bhatt said her daughter had initially thought that she was going to play the titular character of Snow White. “One of my daughters was a bit disappointed that I wasn’t Snow White. When I told them I’m going to shoot Snow White for a month, she was convinced that I’m going to play Snow White. But when I told her, ‘No, it’s the evil queen.’ Then my eldest daughter said, ‘Oh, how appropriate’.”
The live action Snow White remake will be directed by Marc Webb with a screenplay by Barbie director Greta Gerwig. It will release on March 22, 2024.
