Chandra Shekhar Prasad wants to make theatre sustainable

Theatre director and Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva awardee Chandra Shekhar Prasad celebrated World Theatre Day doing what he likes the best, stage a play — Badal Sircar’s Teesvee Shatabdi — at Tagore Theatre.

From Sitamarhi, Bihar, Prasad completed his graduation from Madhubani and joined the Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University, Chandigarh, to pursue his passion.

“I started theatre back in 1998, that makes it 25 years now,” he says enthusiastically. “I learnt the craft from Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, Usha Ganguly, Sanjay Upadhyay and Prasanna. They are the pioneers. I started with the dream to carry their legacy forward.” Completing his PhD in Loknatya Nach Ka Samajik Sandharbh Mein Vishleshan, Prasad worked with CEVA Drama Repertory Company. Prasad has set up the Gumphan Theatre Group.

“Theatre techniques and content have taken a leap over the years. While artistes are doing their bit, it’s time for the stakeholders to step up. I wish theatre gets its due importance in the times of hyper technology and capitalism.”

Making theatre sustainable is what he has strived for long. “Activism doesn’t work for long, considering the significant part that theatre plays in life, we must work towards making it sustainable,” he signs off. —Mona