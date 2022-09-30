Lisa Kudrow to star in Taika Waititi’s Apple series ‘Time Bandits’

Actor Lisa Kudrow has been roped-in to play the lead role in Apple series Time Bandits. The show, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taika Waititi, is based on 1981’s Terry Gilliam-directed movie by the same name. The fantasy film follows the time-travelling adventures of an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin, who, one night, stumbles on six dwarfs that emerge from his closet. The upcoming show also features actors Kal-El Tuck, Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson and Rachel House.
Waititi is directing the first two episodes. The 10-episode series is co-produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC Television. It’s described as a “comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd.”
